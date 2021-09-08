KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways announced re-launching commercial flights scheduled to 11 destinations in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka starting from Tuesday. The destinations include Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Chennai and Trivandrum; with two flights a week scheduled, in addition to Bangalore and Ahmadabad with one flight a week, the airline said in a statement yesterday. Furthermore, Kuwait Airways operates two flights a week to Islamabad and one flight to Lahore, in addition to one flight a week to Colombo and five flights a week to Dhaka, it noted.

Last Sunday, Kuwait Airways announced the resumption of commercial operations to Cairo from with two daily flights. Public Relations and Information Director Fayez Al-Enezi said the first scheduled flight to Cairo will be at 12:25 pm, while the second will be at 11:35 pm. He said this destination is highly important and has large demand.

Enezi said Kuwait is ready with operational and backup centers to complete the resumption of commercial operations of all flights from and to Kuwait, in addition to being ready to increase operational as well as passenger capacity. He said Kuwait Airways continuously seeks to offer its passengers wider choices to meet their traveling needs.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways announced that its first flight to Amsterdam took off yesterday, noting that two flights will be scheduled each week. The airline had earlier announced it had launched its first commercial flight to Munich, Germany on July 17, with schedule flights to this destination two times a week; Thursdays and Saturdays. KAC had launched on July 10 its first commercial flight to Geneva, Switzerland, as it schedules two flights a week to this destination: on Mondays and Fridays.

On July 8, the airline announced increasing weekly flights to London to three, on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Kuwait Airways had resumed operations to the British capital in the middle of June at a rate of a single flight a week. It has also announced renewing operations to Paris, Malaga, Frankfurt and Sarajevo.

On June 15, it announced starting three flights per week to Bodrum on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. And on June 18, it began organizing three flights a week to Trabzon on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, in addition to the regular flights to Istanbul. Moreover, the national carrier announced two flights per week to Tbilisi on Mondays and Fridays, in addition to several summer tourism destinations.

The corporation has affirmed its readiness to restore full operations of commercial flights in line with approval of the health authorities and resumption of air navigation in other countries. KAC had relaunched its first commercial flight to Paris in August. Flights to this destination operate thrice weekly on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.