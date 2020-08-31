KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways’ new board of directors meets yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways has formed a new board of directors in a meeting led by Chairman Ali Al-Dukhan, the state carrier said yesterday. Faisal Al-Ghareeb was appointed during the meeting as Deputy Chairman of the Board, while the remaining board members, who will each serve a three-year term, were also selected, according to a statement by the airline.

The move comes after Finance Minister Barrak Al-Sheetan’s decision on Thursday for restructuring the national carrier’s board. Chairman Dukhan was quoted in the statement as saying that the airline “enters a new era.”

The new board is “full of ambition and ready for challenges, particularly in light of the current circumstances that the commercial aviation sector faces globally due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. – KUNA