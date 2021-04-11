By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: During its meeting on Wednesday, the board of directors of Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Adel Al-Sanea. During the same meeting, the board of directors decided to appoint Assistant CEO for Operations Affairs Captain Eissa Al-Haddad to execute the duties of the CEO in addition to his duties, starting from yesterday.

The board of directors headed by Chairman Ali Al-Dakhan thanked Sanea for his efforts in serving KAC, wishing him success in his future career. Dakhan also expressed the trust of the board of directors in Haddad in executing the duties of his new post due to his long experience in the aviation field, particularly with Kuwait Airways. Dakhan wished him success during this extraordinary and difficult situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.