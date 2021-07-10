KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) has launched its first commercial flight to Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday, the airline announced, noting that it will schedule flights to this destination two times a week; on Mondays and Fridays. Kuwait Airways had announced on Thursday increasing weekly flights to London to three starting yesterday.

The corporation said on its Twitter account that the flights would be organized on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. KAC resumed operations to the British capital in the middle of June at a rate of a single flight a week. It has re-arranged flights to Geneva, Munich and Frankfurt effective Friday at a rate of two flights per week. It has also announced renewing operations to Paris, Malaga and Sarajevo.

On June 15, it announced starting three flights per week to Bodrum on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. And on June 18, it began organizing three flights a week to Trabzon on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, in addition to the regular flights to Istanbul. Moreover, the national carrier announced two flights per week to Tbilisi on Mondays and Fridays, in addition to several summer tourism destinations.

The corporation has affirmed its readiness to restore full operations of commercial flights in line with approval of the health authorities and resumption of air navigation in other countries. Last week, KAC relaunched its first commercial flight to Paris. Flights to this destination will operate thrice weekly on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.