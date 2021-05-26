By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) launched its new sales office in Farwaniya recently in a different location with a new look, as part of KAC’s efforts to provide best services and simplify communications with clients. The office will welcome customers from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm from Sunday to Thursday.

KAC PR and Media Manager Fayez Al-Anezi said KAC is glad to launch the new sales office in its new location, which has an easier approach than the previous one. “Also, this new branch is spacious and has a special parking lot for KAC’s clients for their convenience. It’s also in line with the importance of KAC as a leading local brand,” he said.

The new office will offer various services. “This branch will issue commercial tickets and reservations, government tickets, including for treatment abroad for patients and their companions, tickets for official duties of government employees, tickets of Oasis Club members and tickets of KAC staff,” explained Anezi.

“The office will allow upgrading tickets to higher classes, whether Business Class, First Class or Royal Class. It will also offer services to change the travel dates and cancel tickets. It will also deal with all complaints. Also, disabled and elderly clients have priority in a special area to be served quickly,” he added.

“COVID-19 has negatively affected the travel and tourism sector, which caused the shutdown of operations to many destinations where KAC was flying in the past. We want to assure that KAC is ready for next phase, and is waiting for the return to normal operations of commercial flights to provide the highest possible number of destinations, especially during the summer season,” concluded Anezi.