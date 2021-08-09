KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) praised Kuwait’s recent decision to allow residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country, saying that it the latest of decisions taken this year that are hoped to help revive the aviation industry that was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

In this regard, KAC reiterated in a press statement yesterday that it had launched its first commercial flight to Munich, Germany on July 17, with schedule flights to this destination two times a week; Thursdays and Saturdays. KAC had launched on July 10 its first commercial flight to Geneva, Switzerland, as it schedules two flights a week to this destination; on Mondays and Fridays.

On July 8, the airline announced increasing weekly flights to London to three; on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. KAC had resumed operations to the British capital in the middle of June at a rate of a single flight a week. It has also announced renewing operations to Paris, Malaga, Frankfurt and Sarajevo.

On June 15, it announced starting three flights per week to Bodrum on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. And on June 18, it began organizing three flights a week to Trabzon on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays, in addition to the regular flights to Istanbul. Moreover, the national carrier announced two flights per week to Tbilisi on Mondays and Fridays, in addition to several summer tourism destinations.

The corporation has affirmed its readiness to restore full operations of commercial flights in line with approval of the health authorities and resumption of air navigation in other countries. KAC had relaunched its first commercial flight to Paris earlier this month. Flights to this destination operate thrice weekly on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.