KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways announced the resumption of commercial flights to Cairo starting from today, with two daily flights. Public Relations and Information Director Fayez Al-Enezi said the first scheduled flight to Cairo will be at 12:25 pm, while the second will be at 11:35 pm. He said this destination is highly important and has large demand, adding that KAC will announce the resumption of flights to other destinations in Egypt soon.

Enezi said Kuwait is ready with operational and backup centers to complete the resumption of commercial operations of all flights from and to Kuwait, in addition to being ready to increase operational as well as passenger capacity. He said Kuwait Airways continuously seeks to offer its passengers wider choices to meet their traveling needs. Kuwait Airways launched 10 permanent and summer destinations in mid-June to London, Sarajevo, Paris, Geneva, Munich, Frankfurt, Trabzon, Bodrum, Tbilisi and Malaga.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had announced on Friday that commercial flights between Kuwait and Egypt will resume from Sunday. Nine carriers will operate between the two countries according to the seat capacity decided by the Cabinet.