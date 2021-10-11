GENEVA: Kuwait’s participation in the 18th meeting of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) reflects its keenness in human rights issues with all its forms and aspects, a senior Kuwaiti diplomat said yesterday. This came in the speech Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international Organizations Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim gave during the meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kuwait’s contribution to the CAT committee elections, that will take place during the meeting, comes in support of efforts in this domain, he added. Kuwait is among few countries keen on implementing all of its obligations, including handing the periodical reports on its scheduled timings, due to its partnership in international agreements related to the human rights, including CAT.

This commitment came from the high responsibility and transparency Kuwaiti policy follows on human rights issues, which highly served a good reputation, and mutual trust with human rights institutions, and all other international conventions committees related to this matter, he added.

Kuwait joined CAT in 1998, which reflected the state’s deep belief in CAT values, a convention that Kuwait was a pioneer among other Arab countries to join it. Kuwait, since joining CAT, took many measures that boost the implementation of this convention, the diplomat said. Enhancing and protecting the human rights is a “strategic choice”, and anti-torture value is a deep-rooted value in the traditions of the Kuwaiti people, he affirmed. – KUNA