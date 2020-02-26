



KUWAIT: All private and public schools and universities have been suspended for two weeks beginning March 1, government spokesperson Tareq Al-Mezrem announced yesterday after an emergency Cabinet meeting. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry later announced cancelling all planned exhibitions and events as well as issuance of relevant permissions until further notice. In a press statement yesterday, the ministry said the precautionary measure was taken in accordance with the Cabinet’s instructions after its meeting on February 17. It aims to maintain public health and help control the coronavirus.





Earlier, the health ministry said the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the country had risen to 26 after 14 more cases were confirmed. The ministry also said in a statement that the new cases were related to people traveling to Iran.Government agencies have been urging the public to only refer to official news channels to obtain correct information amid a barrage of fake reports that have gone viral.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has detected its first two cases of novel coronavirus, a public health advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted yesterday, days after Islamabad closed its land border with Iran, where 19 people have died from the virus.

Brazil’s health ministry said yesterday a Sao Paulo resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the first case recorded in Latin America. The 61-year-old patient had returned on February 21 from the Lombardy region of Italy, the epicenter of an outbreak in the European country, Brazil’s Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said.







Iranian cyber police yesterday announced the arrests of 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of a coronavirus outbreak. The Islamic republic is scrambling to contain COVID-19 a week after announcing the first two deaths in Qom, a centre for Islamic studies that draws pilgrims and scholars from abroad.

Schools, universities and cultural centres have been closed, sporting events cancelled and teams of sanitary workers deployed to disinfect buses, trains and public spaces. International health experts have expressed concern about Iran’s handling of the outbreak — the deadliest for any country other than China. Such worries mounted on Tuesday when the head of the taskforce combatting the virus, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, admitted he himself had been infected.