KUWAIT: Up to 674 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the toll of contaminations to 82,945 since outbreak of the pandemic in the country months ago, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, in a statement to the press, said a single death was recorded during the same period, bringing the whole count of mortalities to 522 since the outbreak. The Ministry of Health announced earlier that 616 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total of recoveries to 74,522.

The new cases were reported in the health zones as follows: 208 in Al-Ahmadi, 154 in Farwaniya, 126 in Al-Jahraa, 107 in Hawally and 103 in the Capital. The number of patients receiving treatment at intensive care units has reached 97, while the whole count of patients who continue to get medical attention reached 7,901. Dr Sanad added that 4,191 swab tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, raising the total of such tests to 603,604. – KUNA