KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Monday that 641 people in the country were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the past 24 hours putting whole figure of infected cases at 40,291. Official spokesperson of the ministry Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing about the pandemic at the local level that the virus took lives of four people during the same period, with the total number of deaths from the infectious disease amounting to 330 since its outbreak in the country months ago. Among these cases were individuals who contracted the virus due to mingling; others remained under tracing to examine whom they had mingled with. The total caseload of the infections included 383 Kuwaiti citizens and 258 non-Kuwaitis, Dr Sanad added.

Dr Sanad said 195 of the cases were recorded in Al-Jahra district, 180 in Al-Ahmadi, 120 in Al-Farwaniya, 81 in Hawally and 64 in Al-Assimah (the capital). There are currently 181 critical cases at intensive care wards, where overall count of cases that continue to receive medical care amounts to 8,191. Up to 75 patients were discharged from quarantines, in past 24 hours, however they would sequester themselves at their houses. Dr Sanad put number of swab tests, conducted during the past 24 hours, at 3,216, with overall figure of these examinations standing at 357,594. He appealed anew upon citizens and expatriates to abide by precautionary measures against the contagion, such as maintaining social distancing.The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health declared, earlier today, that 530 people contaminated with the germ recovered, during the past 24 hours, putting the whole count of those who recuperated at 31,770. – KUNA