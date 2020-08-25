KUWAIT: Up to 613 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kuwait in past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health official spokesman said yesterday. Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad revealed that the overall number of infected cases jumped to 81,573, adding that there was also a single death due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, with the caseload of mortalities reaching 519.

The new cases were recorded in the health zones as follows: 162 in Al-Ahmadi, 135 in Hawally, 130 in Al-Jahraa, 104 in Farwaniya and 82 in the capital. The health ministry had announced earlier yesterday that 477 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 73,402.

The number of the patients who receive medical care at intensive care units has reached 95, with the whole count of patients who continue to receive treatment amounting to 7,652. The number of swab tests conducted during the past 24 hours reached 4,426 with the total number of such tests hitting 595,049, Dr Sanad added. – KUNA