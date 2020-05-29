KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced on Friday recording 1,072 new infection cases with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) raising total count of contaminations with the virus to 25,184 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, said in a press statement that nine new deaths due to the contagion were also recorded, with the whole count of fatalities from the communicable disease standing at 194. All these patients had contracted the virus from infected persons and others suspected of being contaminated with the pathogen. The 1,072 infection cases include 234 citizens, 292 Indians, 147 Bangladeshis, 142 Egyptians, and the rest of diverse nationalities. Currently, there are 191 patients receiving medical care at intensive care wards, Dr Sanad said, adding that 65 persons were discharged from quarantine in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, health authorities conducted 4,011 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count of such tests to 286,352, Dr Sanad said. Earlier today, the Health Ministry confirmed the recovery of 575 additional novel coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,273 so far. Lab analyses and medical tests showed that the patients were cured of the coronavirus, the ministry said in a press statement. The cured patients will be taken to recuperation wards before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days’ time, it noted. — KUNA