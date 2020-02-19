KUWAIT: An informed source said state security sent a suspect to the public prosecution, accused of hacking the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) website and broadcast an item falsely quoting the defense minister that American forces announced they will pull out of a base in Kuwait. The suspect, Egyptian, became ill while being questioned and was taken to hospital. The source said he was scared and seemed exhausted, so he was taken for treatment. The source said the suspect’s charge will be “dangerous”, because his actions wanted to cause a major crisis locally and abroad by making the false news be circulated by news agencies around the world. – Al-Qabas

Student threatens teacher

A Syrian university student gave her teacher an ultimatum to either have a relationship with her or she would kill him and commit suicide. The teacher informed the College of Education administration out of fear she might commit a crime. A police source said the administration called police and detectives arrested the student, who was taken for questioning. Meanwhile, the teacher was summoned to question him and check the exchanged messages. He did not want to file a complaint so that his phone would not be transcribed. The girl was handed to her parents. – Al-Rai

Fahaheel fire

An Indian woman was killed in a fire that started in her Fahaheel room. Fahaheel fire station responded to a call about the fire and found the woman was dead. Forensic experts were called in after the fire was put out. – Al-Rai

Nurse, dentist assaulted

A patient insulted and beat a nurse at Daiya health center, then escaped. The nurse lodged a complaint at the police station and gave them the license plate number of the suspect’s car. Investigations are underway. Meanwhile, a dentist in Jahra told police he was insulted by a patient, who then left the clinic. The dentist gave police details of the suspect. – Al-Rai

Fugitive caught

Criminal detectives arrested a Kuwaiti man wanted on theft charges. He smashed the glass of a co-op phone shop and stole several sets. Mubarak Al-Kabeer detectives succeeded in identifying the suspect and arrested him, but he denied the charges. Detectives reviewed the security camera footage and several workers identified him, so he was sent to concerned authorities. – Al-Rai

Teacher beaten

A female teacher was beaten inside a private school by two women she does not know. The teacher went to Jahra police station with a medical report and lodged a complaint about the incident. – Al-Rai