KUWAIT: State-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) has referred the case of its Twitter account being hacked to the public prosecution, the agency’s Director General and Chairman Sheikh Mubarak Duaij Al-Sabah said yesterday. Prosecutors will thoroughly investigate the act that aimed to tarnish KUNA’s image and undermine its credibility, he said in a press release, emphasizing that the state-run news agency will continue to thrust Kuwait’s accomplishments into the limelight.

On a KUNA-issued roundup over the killing of a top Iranian general, which caused an uproar, he said a higher committee was assembled to investigate the matter. The results of the probe were forwarded to Kuwait’s Information Minister Mohammad Al-Jabri, he added. – KUNA