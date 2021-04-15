KUWAIT: Kuwait News Agency apologized for a mistake it made in a Twitter post on Wednesday and said it has taken what it called “decisive” measures to address this issue. Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi instructed the execution of “decisive” measures at the electronic editing department with the aim of preventing mistakes, KUNA spokesman Essam Al-Ruwayyeh said in a statement.

Among the measures, he added, was appointing “experienced” Kuwaiti editors at the electronic editing department, as well as firing those who committed the mistake. KUNA is keen on accuracy of news published on its social media platforms, as well as reporting local and international events in a credible and transparent manner, Ruwayyeh said. – KUNA