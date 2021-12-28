DUBAI: A delegation from Kuwait Society of Lawyers (KSL) paid a visit on Monday to Kuwait’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai which is held for the first in the Middle East, Africa and West of Asia. Speaking to the press in a statement, Ilham Aidarou, a member of (KSL), said that Kuwait’s pavilion is a historical and cultural platform that shows the country’s humanitarian and societal renaissance as well as its development projects. She lauded the pavilion as it highlights Kuwait’s democratic path and the period of establishing the constitution, in addition to its pioneering role in human rights and empowering woman. She said she was admired by engineering design of the pavilion themed ‘New Kuwait… New Opportunities for Sustainability’. Besides Aidarius, the delegation includes Kefaya Al-Gharbali, Adel Al-Khedr and Omar Al-Rashidi. — KUNA