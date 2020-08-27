By: Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Sports Club (KSC) football team continued to top the leader board of the Kuwait STC Premier League by beating Yarmouk Club by 3-0 during their round of sixteen matches. Kuwait’s Faisal Zayed scored in the 34th minute, followed by Yousuf Nasser scoring the second goal in the 54th minute and Yaqoub Al-Tararwah capped the score in the 87th minute.

Kuwait raised its point total to 37 while Al-Yarmouk remained at the bottom with 8 points, as Kuwait players controlled the one sided match and could have scored more goals if they took advantage of the chances they had all along the match.

Meanwhile Qadisiya football club manager Nasser Benayan lauded the win over Al-Shabab football team as his team came out with three precious points remaining in contention for the league title. Al-Qadisiya beat Al-Shabab 2-0 as Abdelaziz Merwi and Bader Al-Mutawaa scored Al-Qadisiya goals. Al-Qadisiya raised its total points to 36 while Al-Shabab’s points froze at 17 in sixth place.

Al-Arabi club beat Al-Nasser 1-0 to snatch three valuable points, as its Libyan player Al-Sanousi Al-Hadi scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute raising the club’s total points to 25 in fifth place while Al-Nasser remained with 15 points in fifth place.

Finally, Kazema defeated Tadhamon 2-1 and raised its total points to 25 points in fourth place in goal difference, while Al-Tadhamon remained with 13 points in 9th place. Kazima’s goals were scored by Bandar Burisli and Abdallah Al-Jazzaf, while Tadhamon’s only goal was scored by Faisal Ajab.