By Abdellatif Sharaa,

KUWAIT: Kuwait Sports Club (KSC) secured the Kuwait stc Football league title Monday after beating Salmiya 4-1 in the 17th round with one match remaining. Kuwait collected its 40th point to officially become champion as the point difference with Qadisiya is 34 points and Salmiya has 32 points and is in third place.

Fahad Humoud scored Kuwait’s first goal in the 13th minute, while Yousuf Nasser scored twice in the 40th and 43rd minute, and Alaa Abbas capped Kuwait’s scoring at the 74th minute. Meanwhile Salmiya’s Hussein Al-Mousawi scored Salmiya’s consolation goal in the 82nd minute.

This marks Kuwait’s 16th league title equaling Al-Arabi’s record, which one title behind Al-Qadisiya which has 17 titles. It was obvious from the onset that Kuwait players were in focus and determined to score as early as possible to take control of the match, while Salmiya players seemed confused and unable to execute or move correctly, and it did not take long before a corner kick was awarded to Kuwait that was coveted to an early goal by Fahad Humoud’s header.

Kuwait continued its dominance despite Salmiya’s futile attempts to score until the 40th minute when a penalty was awarded and converted by Yousuf Nasser who scored the club’s third goal in the 42rd minute. Kuwait’s club continued its overall dominance in the second half as Jumaa Saeed scored a goal in the 52nd minute only to be cancelled after referring to the VAR (Video Assisted Referee) because of a foul committed by Sami Al-Sane.

Kuwait’s substitute Alaa Abbas scored his team’s fourth goal with a header after a cross pass from Faisal Zayed. In a second match Al-Qadesiya football club defeated Kazima 1-0 with Bader Al-Mutawaa’s goal in the 38th minute raising it point total to 36 and secured second place.