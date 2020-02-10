By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Chairman of Kuwait Sports Club, Chairman (KSC) of the Higher Organizing Committee (HOC) of the 37th Gulf Champion Clubs Volleyball Championship lauded the Gulf “brothers” in Kuwait, the land of friendship and peace, and the fantastic competition among them.

Khalid Al-Ghanim and Deputy Chairman of the HOC Mohammad Al-Nisif honored heads of the six participating delegations, head and members of the Gulf volleyball organizing committee during a dinner held at Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center Sunday night.

The ceremony was attended by Head of the Gulf Volleyball Organizing Committee Sheikh Ali bin Mohammad Al-Khalifa, Secretary General of Kuwait Olympic Committee Hussein Al-Musallam, Deputy Chairman of International and Asian Federations Essa Hamza and other officials.

Al-Ghanim welcomed the guests and delegations in Kuwait saying “this great gathering is the goal of Gulf championships and we congratulate the winning team in advance, and promise that Kuwait team will compete for the title in the coming championships.

Meanwhile Essa Hamza commended the technical level of the tournament as matches played reflected that. He said “the Gulf teams proved their strength and ability to present high levels that can compete with the Asian teams”.

He said the Asian Volleyball Federation will always be a strong supporter of the Gulf Organization Committee both materially and logistically, so that the Gulf championships become among the strong ones.

Deputy Chairman of HOC Mohammad Al-Nisf said “Khaleeji 37” of volleyball is about the gathering of one family that is competing in fair play. He said what we saw from all participating delegations reflect and confirms that people of the Gulf are one family. Al-Nisif thanked all media for covering the event.