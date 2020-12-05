KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society had 200 volunteers contributing to organizing National Assembly elections, thus reflecting humanitarian role of Kuwaiti youth, Head of the Public Relations Department at KRCS Khaled Al-Zaid said. Zaid added in a press statement that the volunteers’ participation in the electoral process came to help voters and government agencies by providing assistance to the elderly and people with special needs, including first aid, spreading health instructions, and distributing masks and sterilizers.

KRCS formed committees to set role of volunteers and distribute them to polling stations according to number of voters, he added. The KRCS volunteers had attended courses on first aid, training programs and instructions on how to provide humanitarian services on election day, Zaid noted. Volunteers helped people in the polling centers and explained administrative and organizational procedures that must be applied and observed in the polling centers, he said. – KUNA