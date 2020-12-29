BEIRUT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society yesterday delivered relief supplies to scores of Syrian refugees whose camp in northern Lebanon was totally burned. Head of the KRCS mission in Lebanon Dr Musaed Al-Enezi said that the society team acted quickly to relieve the refugees after their camp was scorched in the town of Bahnin.

The team, in coordination with the Lebanese Red Cross, distributed food, hygienic materials and blankets to the families who were deprived of dwellings after the blazes gutted the shanty town, which had accommodated 100 families. Dr Enezi indicated that rapid response was necessary to aid the refugees, amid the biting winter cold.

Meanwhile, the deputy municipality head in Bahnin, Amer Bekaai, expressed appreciation for the Kuwaiti aid for the impoverished Syrians. The camp was set afire against background of a personal quarrel that involved some locals with Syrian workers. Enezi also indicated that among the team latest tasks was delivery of aid supplies to 300 Lebanese and Syrian families. – KUNA