KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) dispatched on Wednesday eight tons of baby formula to Lebanon as part of its humanitarian aid packages dedicated to the Lebanese people. This aid comes as part of the society’s activities, out of Kuwait’s supportive role to brothers there, head of KRSC emergency and disaster department Yousef Al-Meraj said.

The society is putting its focus on the health sector in Lebanon, mainly boosting the immunity of children in light of the dwindling health conditions of people in the country, he added. In the coming days, KRCS will send another freight of baby formula, he noted, mentioning that the Lebanese Red Cross is being tasked with the receipt and distribution of this aid to those in need. Kuwaiti assistance to Lebanon has been ongoing since the deadly Beirut port blast, which saw its first anniversary on Wednesday. – KUNA