



KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Friday, provided 115 apartments with all the basic living needs for nursing staff in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health in Jaber Al-Ahmad residential area. KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said on the sidelines of a visit to the apartments in Jaber Al-Ahmad that residential housing is fully furnished and ready to use by the nursing staff.

Sayer pointed out that this comes as a continuation of the work carried out by the association to help the government agencies to confront the coronavirus pandemic and to support of the ministry of health. He noted that 115 apartments distributed over 23 apartment buildings were furnished with all the basic requirements for living, noting that various food baskets were also provided, which cover the necessary requirements for the nursing staff. Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Mustafa Redha, praised KRCS efforts and its continuous support in all fields since the beginning of the crisis. — KUNA