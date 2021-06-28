KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) opened Monday a mobile health center to serve more than 125,000 people in northern Syria, and aim to strengthening health care capabilities and improve patient’s experience in receiving treatment. KRCS Director of Medical Services Department Manhal Al-Enezi said in a statement that the recently opened center with the Syrian Medical Association for Syrian Expatriates (SEMA) is part of KRCS aid to the Syrian people, and to alleviate their suffering.

It operates in the Aleppo, Al-Bab and Dowaibeq, Enezi said, adding that many displaced Syrians in Aleppo suffer from lack of medical centers. The number of monthly beneficiaries is about 3,000 patients, at an average of 36,000 patients annually, he added.

The center includes dental clinic, reproductive and women’s health clinic, general medicine clinic and children’s clinic, and leishmaniasis clinic, in addition to laboratory, pharmacy and a first-aid room for emergency cases, Enezi said. Kuwait has provided aid and support over the past years to the Syrian people, as Kuwait and KRCS always been and will continue to support them and will spared no effort to provide aid, he said. – KUNA