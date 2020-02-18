Relief workers distribute aid from Kuwait Red Crescent Society to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) plans to hold a fundraising campaign today to raise donations for Syrian refugees as they cope with the plummeting temperature. The donation drive is incumbent upon the venerable Kuwaiti charity given the misery Syrians have had to withstand in recent years, KRCS secretary general Maha Al-Barjaes said yesterday.

The two-day endeavor will take place at Kuwait Red Crescent Society headquarters, she added, pointing out that more than 2,000 Syrian refugees will be the beneficiaries of this humanitarian initiative. In a country whose citizens have become synonymous with altruism, the official urged Kuwaitis to come out in droves in support of Syria’s hapless refugees. – KUNA