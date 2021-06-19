AKKAR: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched Friday a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for Syrian refugees in Lebanon. The campaign began under the supervision of Board Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer at Al-Mohammara and Akkar refugee camps northern Lebanon. Sayer said that the campaign would help in spreading social immunity; it became necessary to enroll people back into their normal economic and social lives in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

Relief coordinator of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Dr Hossam Al-Sharqawi praised the KRCS’s initiative to provide vaccinations for the refugees. He said that the vaccine is not available in many countries, and launching such campaign has a positive impact on people of Lebanon and the region. Representative of the Lebanese Health Minister Dr Jamal Abdou expressed thanks for the KRCS’s efforts, evaluating the humanitarian step to help the weak communities.

Meanwhile, a number of Syrian refugees who were vaccinated praised this humanitarian initiative, valuing keenness to help and care for them. KRCS will begin a second campaign Saturday to vaccinate Palestinian refugees in Sidon southern Lebanon. On Thursday, Al-Sayer and Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan signed an agreement to provide Lebanon, Syrian, and Palestinian refugees with the coronavirus vaccines. —KUNA