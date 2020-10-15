GAZA: The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) started packing 10,000 food baskets received from Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to distribute them to Palestinian families affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Abdulaziz Abu Eisha, head of PECS’ disaster department, said in a press statement that the Kuwaiti-funded project aimed at alleviating sufferings of people affected by the pandemic. This aid also targets those quarantined and affected by the curfew and lockdown that raised unemployment rate and poverty, he added. The Kuwaiti assistance came in response to calls launched last August to all international and Arab institutions following registering coronavirus cases in the Strip, he noted.

He thanked Kuwait, its leadership and people as well as the KRCS for the rapid response to provide relief aid to the Palestinian people, amid the Israeli blockade and the spread of the pandemic. He also expressed heartfelt condolences to Kuwait over the demise of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The PRCS will begin distributing the food baskets to the Palestinian families next week. – KUNA