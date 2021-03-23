KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced that it has acquired an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate of quality management systems in compliance with the requirements, as this certification is a successful way to achieve the concept of complete quality.

Chairman of KRCS’ Board of Directors Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said yesterday that KRCS is keen to achieve its goal of obtaining the ISO 27001 certification in order to improve work performance and protect the security of information and the data center. KRCS is the first humanitarian charitable organization from the Red Crescent and Red Cross societies to receive the ISO 27001 certification in the Gulf and Middle East, Sayer mentioned.

KRCS has done a lot to keep pace with the scientific development in information technology to be always ready to face difficulties and provide the best technical solutions, he added, explaining that during the past years, several works and changes have been accomplished by KRCS.

The obligation to continue working on this approach was the reason for receiving this certification, he pointed out, underlining that it is an incentive for them to provide more work and productivity, especially since they support a huge segment of society through volunteer work in helping individuals and families in need. Sayer congratulated the staff and volunteers in KRCS for obtaining this certification, appreciating the efforts that helped reach this advanced level of humanitarian charitable work. – KUNA