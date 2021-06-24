KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) donated yesterday clothes to 4,000 needy families in Kuwait and who are registered in KRCS. KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi said the aid comes annually within the KRCS’ efforts to help and support families in need in Kuwait ahead of Eid Al-Adha, which falls next month.

Hasawi said the KRCS assists families in need inside Kuwait which includes widows, orphans, divorcees, people with special needs, and sick, elderly and low-income people. The project of distributing clothing to families in need continues with the support of Kuwaiti private sectors, he added. – KUNA