BEIRUT: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) continued on Friday distributing clothes, food and medical supplies to 350 Syrian refugee families in Beqaa Valley, east of Lebanon. Head of the society’s delegation to Lebanon Musaed Al-Enezi said the society’s continued support to Syrian refugees in Lebanon came within the framework of humanitarian projects to the Syrian people that are carried out by the society since the beginning of the crisis in the country.

The society implements projects to back Lebanese farmers through purchasing the product of sweet potatoes from them and distribute the production to the Syrian refugee families, he added. He noted that the aid, distributed in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross and in coordination with the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, contributes to backing the refugees to face living conditions challenges that have increased burdens since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said Kuwait has been paying much attention to the refugees in response to the orders and directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a Humanitarian Leader, since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, adding that the aid has been continuing until today.

The KRCS carries out several humanitarian initiatives to back the Syrian refugees in Lebanon like the projects of dialysis, bakeries, food baskets, treatment of chronic diseases and kidney transplant as well as clothing and fast-breaking meals in the holy month of Ramadan and the distribution of meat during the holidays. In addition, the society has a field team in Beirut so as to aid the family and hospitals affected by the explosion that hit Beirut Port on August 4. – KUNA