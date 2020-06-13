KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent (KRCS) handed out 1,000 food parcels and 1,000 milk cartons to residents of Farwaniya, which is currently under lockdown amid the COVID-19 precautionary measures. The campaign, undertaken in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, aims to provide food to the people there for one month, KRCS official Yousef Al-Miraj said. The campaign will continue targeting laborers and low-income families across other isolated areas in the country as the organisation supports government efforts to tackle the impacts of the virus on a local level.

Miraj urged businesses, nationals and residents to provide donations to the KRCS programme as they have done in earlier years, insisting that the organisation is committed to its role locally as well as globally. Meanwhile, food parcels were given to residents of Khaitan, another isolated area, by the Kuwait National Guard. The initiative, under the directions of the Kuwaiti Cabinet, is in line with KNG’s social responsibility and humanitarian role, and is part of its efforts to assist the residents and alleviate their troubles, Brig Gen Riyad Tawari said. — KUNA