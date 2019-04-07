TEHRAN: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) team visiting flood-stricken victims in Iran. — KUNA

TEHRAN: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Sunday provided additional food, tents and supplies to help flood-stricken victims in Iran. Deputy Chairman of KRCS Anwar Al-Hasawi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that medical equipment were also distributed, providing humanitarian and relief assistance to several affected areas, with the support of the Iranian Red Crescent Society. Accordingly, Al-Hasawi commended the cooperation of the Kuwaiti Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense to provide relief planes as a way to transport necessities such as water pumps. The Kuwaiti Cabinet instructed KRCS to provide the aid in swift manner help upon directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The dangerous floods that swept dozens of Iranian provinces since March 17, killed 70 people and injured 768 others, according to data.

The Iranian embassy in Kuwait announced yesterday that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s aid initiative to help those affected by floods is considered a new achievement in Kuwait’s human record. “This humane initiative shows Kuwait’s keenness towards its neighboring countries and duty towards humanity in general,” it added. “Supporting needy people in Iran demonstrates social solidarity and brotherly bonds between Kuwait and Iran, as it has become the biggest emergency aid provider to 11 million Iranians affected with the devastating floods,” it continued. The Iranian embassy expressed its gratitude towards the Kuwaiti government and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) for their human initiative.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday Kuwait’s assistance to those affected by torrential rains engulfed several Iranian cities and villages is a sign of “humanitarian responsibility and affirms fraternity between Muslim countries”. This move reflects also solidarity amongst Muslim countries during hard circumstances resulted from natural disasters, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qasemi told Iran’s news agency (IRNA) in a statement.

Earlier this morning, the Iranian Red Crescent Society valued highly the initiative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a Humanitarian Leader, to provide urgent support to those affected by the floods. On Friday, the first aircraft of Kuwait’s relief aid arrived in Iran to help those affected by the downpours. – KUNA