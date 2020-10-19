KRCS Chairman underlines significance of humanitarian action

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer attends a videoconference workshop the Standing Commission of the Red Cross and Red Crescent held yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer stressed yesterday the importance of humanitarian work to help combat COVID-19. Dr Sayer said that most pressing humanitarian needs, mainly means to improve lives of those affected by armed conflicts and natural disasters, were discussed during a videoconference workshop the Standing Commission of the Red Cross and Red Crescent held earlier yesterday.

The Commission is the permanent statutory body of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The workshop also tackled challenges hampering efforts of workers in the humanitarian field, he pointed out. It also discussed educational and psychosocial support, integrity, cooperation, and coordination amongst workers in the humanitarian domain, he noted. – KUNA