KUWAIT: A man makes a donation during a KRCS campaign to aid Syrian refugees yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced yesterday the launch of a two-day campaign to collect donations for the Syrian refugees in neighboring countries who were suffering from harsh winter season.

The Syrian crisis resulted in deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions, making all refugees in dire need of assistance, Society Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said in a statement on sidelines of the campaign’s launch.

He said people could donate at the KRCS headquarters in Shuwaikh or through the society’s website. “The society is keen on helping the Syrian refugees,” said Sayer. – KUNA