KUWAIT: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Chief Executive Officer Hashem Hashem inspected yesterday Al-Zour oil complex of Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), celebrating the arrival of the first shipment of LNG. KIPIC spokesperson Abdullah Al-Ajmi said the visit by Hashem, along with a number of KPC board members and senior executives of subsidiary oil companies, was intended to examine the significant accomplishment in the national oil sector.

Hashem and his companions, who were welcomed by KIPIC Acting CEO Walid Al-Badr, were briefed about the timetable of operating the terminal. The officials proceeded to the port to examine the Qatari LNG tanker Al-Kharsaah that docked on Monday. The arrival of the gigantic tanker of a 213,000 cubic meter capacity, the second largest in the world, is a historic event marking kick-off of the first operational phase, Ajmi said.

The cargo is the first shipment of several ones due in Kuwait according to an agreement between KPC’s international marketing department and Qatargas, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas company. Ajmi indicated that the terminal would receive 10 shipments in July and August this year. – KUNA