KUWAIT: Kuwait Ports Authority Director General Sheikh Yusuf Al-Sabah and Minister of State for Housing and Minister of State for Services Dr Abdullah Marafi are seen during the tour. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait Ports Authority Director General Sheikh Yusuf Al-Sabah said yesterday he was looking forward to achieve KD 56 million ($182 million) in profits for next fiscal year. Sheikh Yusuf made the remarks during a visit by Minister of State for Housing and Minister of State for Services Dr Abdullah Marafi, who said he wanted to remove all obstacles facing KPA to achieve biggest profits possible, part of government’s quest to diversify income and improve services.

Marafi highly appreciated KPA’s employees for their “dedication, hard work and sacrifice” during the coronavirus pandemic. Sheikh Yusuf, meanwhile, said KPA registered profits in the past five years that doubled revenues of the five years before them, or by at least 230 percent. He said total profits in the past five years was over KD 220 million ($716 million), and “we hope to reach KD 56 million ($182 million) in profits for next fiscal year.” KPA, said Sheikh Yusuf, would continue execution of its projects despite the COVID-19 pandemic. – KUNA