KUWAIT: Workers tested at a Kuwait National Petroleum Company building.

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said Sunday that it was taking additional preventive measures in order to fend off looming coronavirus ramifications. KNPC’s Deputy CEO for Projects Abdullah Al-Ajmi said all workers of Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi refineries were checked for the novel coronavirus before entering their workplace.

He added that the company had also obliged its contractors to check their workers’ health conditions before going to work. The fresh precautionary measures are part of ongoing efforts exerted by all state agencies and authorities in order to fight the deadly virus in the country.

In addition, the company has equipped clinics at all its facilities and sites, working round the clock so as to handle any emergency in a swift and efficient mode, the KNPC’s senior official added. He also underlined his company’s eagerness to provide the local market with all types of fuel. – KUNA