KNPC operates Clean Fuel Project’s boilers at Mina Abdullah refinery

KNPC spokesperson Abdullah Al-Ajmi

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced operating all boilers for the Clean Fuels Project (CFP) at the company’s Mina Abdullah refinery, which covers the project’s needs of steam needed to operate its various units. This process is done through gas combustion operations that take into account the allowed limits of emissions approved by the Environment Public Authority (EPA).

Operating the high-pressure six boilers enables the company to secure full production and provide units of the project with steam, said Abdullah Al-Ajmi, the executive vice president for projects and official spokesperson of KNPC. The production capacity of each boiler amounts to 380,000 pounds per hour, which can be increased when needed, to reach 420,000 pounds per hour, Ajmi added.

The boilers are the main artery for operating rotating equipment in the project, as steam is also used in heat exchange operations, he added. Ajmi stressed that the company has fully relied on its trained national cadres in operating these boilers and has thus been able to overcome many challenges due to COVID-19 spread.

Last April, KNPC announced completion of CFP at Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, while work continues to complete the remaining units at Mina Abdullah. This project, when fully operational, will develop the company’s refining capabilities and enhance safety levels at Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries.

The project will also support the use of energy with high efficiency, as the refineries together produce 800,000 barrels per day of high-quality oil products that are compatible with global environmental requirements such as (Euro 4) and (Euro 5), which contributes to opening new and more profitable markets for the company’s products. – KUNA