KUWAIT: Kuwait’s state-owned gas firm on Monday inaugurated a fuel station in the country’s Jaber Al-Ahmad residential area, the fourth in a string of similar facilities the company has recently opened nationwide. The new gas station is one of 18 stations set to spring up across the country, most of which will be in residential areas to meet consumers’ demand for fuel, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said in a statement.

Sabah Al-Ahmad and Saad Al-Abdullah residential areas were also among the new locations for these gas pumping stations, added the statement, highlighting the ‘modern’ architecture used to construct the environment-friendly facilities, all of which were equipped with ‘cutting-edge’ solar panels. The station in Jaber Al-Ahmad also includes an adjacent convenience store, ATM machine and an auto repair shop, amongst other miscellaneous services, KNPC statement added. – KUNA