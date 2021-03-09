KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah toured Al-Samoud camp and inspected several units, underlining the continuation of rehabilitation plans and increasing combat readiness of KNG forces to always be ready to protect the country’s capabilities.

KNG said in a press statement Monday that Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf was received upon his arrival by the Commander of Protection and Reinforcement of KNG Brigadier General Hamad Salem Ahmad, who provided a briefing on the duties of the task force during the period of partial ban in protecting state facilities and supporting the Ministry of Interior in emergency situations.

KNG’s Deputy Chief listened to a briefing in the Directorate of Combat Support, which included a visual presentation on the combat support units, the operations they carry out, human resources and advanced equipment that contribute to the implementation of security and military tasks to the fullest.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf went to the Al-Samoud camp, where he listened to an explanation about the modern mechanisms and weapons of the Reinforcement Brigade and the Internal Security Brigade in KNG and their use in special operations. In the field of Al-Samoud, he was briefed on the weapons and equipment used in preventive inspection and the detection of explosives, on which human personnel are trained to master the operations during the performance of their duties in guarding vital sites.

In the Training Directorate, he inspected the National Guard Training Institute and listened to a briefing on the command and junior staff course, its curricula and stages, stressing the interest in rehabilitation and training processes and refining the experiences of National Guard personnel. He also toured the guests’ sleep and the health club and looked at the available services, commending the organization of these important facilities and the services they provide that contribute to the comfort of the members and guests of the National Guard.

KNG’s Deputy Chief concluded the tour with a visit to the music branch, where he listened to one of the training sections of KNG members, stressing the excellence of the National Guard’s music in national forums. The leaders directed efforts to sharpen the expertise and skills of its associates, underscoring that the National Guard, since the start of its march under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, has made use of all capabilities necessary to advance the human element as it is the pillar of the desired development and to ensure success in achieving the great goal of maintaining the security of the homeland and protecting its capabilities. – KUNA