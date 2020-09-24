KUWAIT: Kuwait National Guard’s (KNG) firemen executed a drill in the region of Al-Mugawaa as part of measures in preparation for the upcoming rain season. Witnessing the drill in person, the National Guard Undersecretary, Lieutenant General Hashem Al-Refaie, said in a statement yesterday that exercise ‘Rain-2’ involved employment of various vehicles and equipment for tackling water swamps in the event of heavy rain.

He has affirmed the Guard readiness to cope with various difficult situations and aid other state departments for safeguarding citizens and residents of the country. Deputy Head of the (KNG) office’s Director, Major General Jamal Dhiab, accompanied Refaie during his inspection of the drill. Kuwait had witnessed torrential rain several times during past years, resulting in wide scale floods and mishaps in several regions of the country. – KUNA