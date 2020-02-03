KUWAIT: President of KMAC Madhi Al-Khamees speaks during the event. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Kuwait Media Association and Communication (KMAC) held a Kuwait Media Day event on Sunday. During the event, a discussion panel was held, where journalists spoke about the present situation of Kuwait’s media and their aspirations for the future. Journalists also spoke about the most important issues and the obstacles they are facing in their profession. KMAC also presented its proposal for a future vision of Kuwaiti media.

This was followed by an award ceremony honoring more than 50 of Kuwait’s most popular actors, TV and radio anchors, TV producers, authors, journalists, Kuwait University professors, poets, musicians, composers, photographers and others.

Madhi Al-Khamees, President of KMAC, said the awards are for personalities who have made great achievements in the media, arts and cultural fields. “I fell in love with journalism after seeing an interview with a famous reporter. So I decided the next day to visit him at the newspaper, where I went on a tour. They gave me an office there and I started working in this field. I learnt a lot from them, and today I’m awarding some of these great people,” he noted.

To commemorate popular Kuwaiti personalities who have passed away, Khamees handed a few awards in their names in various categories. “The family members of these famous personalities will present the trophies to the awardees. In this way, each of these prizes will commemorate this person as it was named after them. I want to apologize to those who deserve an award but I was not able to award them this year,” Khamees added.

Dr Qais Al-Azawi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, expressed his happiness for attending the award ceremony. He spoke about the history of journalism in the Arab world, mentioning some stories of popular personalities from Arab and Islamic history.