KUWAIT: Kuwait Journalists Association (KJA) released the following statement yesterday, expressing appreciation for the reappointment of HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister of Kuwait, and hoping that the next phase features a ‘quantum leap’ in governmental performance.

“Following the Amiri order signed by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to appoint HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigning him to nominate members of the new Cabinet, Kuwait Journalists Association is looking forward for the next period to see a quality move in government performance and a harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative authorities, by abandoning disputes and understanding differences.

“The current period comes with much optimism, especially after the call by HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on September 29 for a national dialogue, which resulted in the pardon decrees. This is something that calls for serious work to reach stability, and the first pillar of this condition is the selection of a political and economic reform government that is distant from appeasements, something citizens are no longer tolerate.

“We all are looking forward to see all ministries receive the same level of attention and consideration, particularly the education and health ministries because they are the backbones of society’s righteousness and the foundation of the country’s development. “KJA values the confidence HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince have put in HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled as Prime Minister and asking him to form the new Cabinet. It is a deserved confidence in a person who is known of being a clean hand and sincere at work.”