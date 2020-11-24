KUWAIT: KJA’s secretary Adnan Al-Rashid (second from left) speaks during the meeting.

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Journalists Association’s General Assembly approved the administrative and financial reports of the board of directors for 2019. It also approved the estimated budget for 2020. The assembly meeting was held on Monday at the KJA temporary premise in Shuwaikh, and saw the approval of Al-Buzai office to act as an auditor to inspect the association’s accounts for 2020.

KJA’s secretary Adnan Al-Rashid and Treasurer Jassem Kamal, in addition to social affairs ministry representative Thafer Al-Ajmi and Al-Buzai office representative Ahmad Shaalan attended the general assembly. KJA secretary thanked general assembly members for their confidence in the board of directors, and the social affairs ministry for their cooperation.