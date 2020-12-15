By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Khaitan Sports Club Tennis team defeated their Yarmouk counterpart in the open tennis tournament by 2-1. The final match was attended by Kuwait Tennis Federation treasurer Ali Al-Daihani, Board member Khalid Al-Musallam and technical director Abbas Al-Busairi. Yarmouk’s player Essa Qabazard defeated Khaitan’s Abdallah Al-Qallaf 6/1-6/1 in the first individual match, then Khaitan’s Ali Abdelreda equalized for his team by defeating Yarmouk’s Bader Abdelaziz 6/2-6/3.

In the doubles’ decisive match, Khaitan’s Ahmad Abdelrahman and Hamid Al-Sulaiteen defeated Yarmouk’s Abdelhameed Al-Shatti and Ali Al-Shatti 6/0-7/5. KTF treasurer Ali Al-Daihani congratulated the winners and wished the rest good luck in the rest of tournaments. Al-Daihani lauded the players. He said that the federation is preparing for Kuwait Open Tennis tournament in February to coincide with Kuwait’s celebration of its national and liberation days.