







By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: As instructed by Deputy Premier, Interior Minister, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Director General Khaled Al-Mikrad opened the firemens’ health quarantine, which was prepared in cooperation with the health ministry with a capacity of 100 beds and can be expanded later. The quarantine site has a 24-hour clinic to check firemen and take swaps from those infected or suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The quarantine site is located at the firemen preparation center, which was sterilized twice by the health ministry and Mubarak Al-Kabeer hazardous material center. Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Director General for Financial and Administrative Affairs Maj Gen Saleh Al-Ansari, Deputy Director General for Fire Fighting Sector Maj Gen Jamal Albulaihees, Deputy Director General for Human Resources Development Maj Gen Mohammad Al-Shatti, Director of Public Relations Brig Khalil Al-Amir, Director of Firemen Preparation Center Col Abdallah Al-Ansari, and Health Ministry official Dr Ali Al-Radaan.

In other news, KFSD warned elevator companies in a statement Tuesday that strict measures will be taken against any company that fails to comply with the licensing conditions in regards to maintenance as per contracts signed with their customers, noting that companies would face legal action if they do anything beyond that. The warning comes following the appearance of ads on social media in which companies offer to enroll volunteers wishing to help rescue any persons that might get trapped in elevators during curfew. Volunteers might be exposed to danger if they deal with such tasks that should only be handled by qualified personnel, it noted.