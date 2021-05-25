KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has succeeded in taking social initiatives to a new level of innovation utilizing technology and modern applications in cooperation with innovative Kuwaiti youth. In assuming social responsibility initiatives, KFH has ensured that these initiatives comply with health conditions, available to all and accommodate all public participations, by using modern techniques and highly developed digital tools.

To reflect the success of the social responsibility strategy, Assistant Manager Public Relations at KFH, Fahad Al-Saad said that the virtual walk challenge initiative organized by KFH, in cooperation with V-Thru, has achieved more than 60 thousand subscriptions from various society categories in less than one month.

He added that this virtual event has witnessed a large interaction by the public who have participated in the walking challenge. This initiative has witnessed great public interest in more than 50 areas in Kuwait as part of the program “Better health for a better life”.

He noted that the “Walk challenge” comprised daily prizes for participants, enabling them to score points on the “V-Thru” application, which can be used in purchase orders or donation for charity works inside Kuwait at the rate of KD 1 for every 1km walk.

Saad added: “In addition to the daily walk challenge, KFH has organized other side challenges by encouraging customers to activate their digital wallets to be compatible with the fitness watches. Once the daily challenge is over the activity is recorded to obtain an additional bonus of KD 2. Free coffee is also served to participants in cooperation with the owners of Kuwaiti youth projects.

He said that the V-Thru application suites all types of modern life. The application has various advantages e.g., V-Fit and the nourishing value calculator to enhance health model in addition to “Walk-Thru” facility as well as other continuous developments to make customers’ life easy. KFH has rewarded the top 10 contestants on the V-Fit platform with prizes like smart watches from Samsung, Fitbit and Garmin, providing the most modern and secured e-pay methods.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Specialist at KFH, Mohammed Al-Awadhi said that KFH is keen on teaming up with and supporting the innovative Kuwaiti Youth to execute virtual events that would add value to society and support entrepreneurs, thus affirming KFH tendency to support national youth and enhance innovation and entrepreneurship.

Awadhi added that KFH is keen on organizing events that aim to encourage youth and sporting activities as part of its social responsibility. “Holding such events reflects KFH distinction in social innovation by using technology and virtual activities to participate in creating solutions to add value to society and to enhance interaction between KFH and the public.

KFH enjoys a long record of support to the Kuwaiti youth initiatives. KFH encouraged them to use digital applications and solutions. Collaboration with Kuwaiti entrepreneurs includes partnership with Cofe App, various digital platforms e.g. “Entrepreneur” and partnership with “Brilliant Lab” for emerging e-projects.

KFH has also supported CODED program for the development of electronic innovation and sponsored the LI3IB application as well as the virtual bicycle marathon event in cooperation with Suffix in addition to many other digital solution initiatives for national talents. KFH’s support to the various categories of SME owners reflects its pioneering role in encouraging Kuwaiti youth and enhancing the concept of entrepreneurship and youth initiatives.