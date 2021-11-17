KUWAIT: Acting Group CEO at Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Abdulwahab Essa Al-Rushood signed two donation agreements with Kuwait Red Crescent Society, represented by the Secretary General, Maha Al-Barjas and King Hussein Cancer Foundation, represented by Princess Ghida Talal, the Chairperson of King Hussein Cancer Center in Jordan, for the treatment of Syrian and Gaza Strip refugee cancer patients in Jordan.

Attendees at the signing ceremony, held at King Hussein Cancer Foundation premises in the Jordanian capital, were the Ambassador of Kuwait in Jordan Aziz Al-Deehani, Kuwait Red Crescent Society Consultant Mesaed Al-Enizi and the General Manager of King Hussein Cancer Foundation Nisreen Qatamesh.

During the signing ceremony, Rushood indicated that the humanitarian aid presented by KFH to King Hussein Cancer Foundation is part of the social and relief activity which the bank conducts within the framework of its social responsibility and commitment. He added that the donation presented by KFH shall be partially allocated for the treatment of Gaza refugees while the other part shall be utilized for the treatment of Syrian refugees. He expressed his pride in concluding the partnership with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society for the execution of qualitative human and relief programs.

Rushood emphasized that KFH always considers social and human work as a priority. He added that the relief initiatives were and still are at the top of its schedule, thus referring to the several successful programs of cooperation with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society inside and outside Kuwait. These programs have proved KFH’s leading and pioneering position in social responsibility and the long and distinguished record of social initiatives and achievements.

Meanwhile, Princess Ghida expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the State of Kuwait and to KFH’s initiative to support King Hussein Cancer Center as part of its social and relief efforts. From her side, Barjas praised and appreciated KFH’s social and relief efforts and stated that the present cooperation between the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and King Hussein Cancer Center goes back to 2016 as the treatment expenses of many cancer patients were covered.

She added that the allocation of part of the human donation presented by KFH to the patients from Gaza Strip takes into consideration the difficult conditions which the inhabitants of the strip live in and the lack of medicines and care which cancer patients are experiencing.

It is worth mentioning that KFH has signed an agreement with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society to execute relief and medical projects for the Syrian refugees in Jordan in cooperation with the Jordan Red Crescent. The agreement covers winter clothing, medical relief, Kuwaiti doctors’ participation in surgical operations, provision of one year food supplies, a clinic, and other social activities.