KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has partnered with the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR), to support the campaign for afforestation and greening areas of Kuwait for the 2021/22 agricultural season. The partnership and the campaign of afforestation and greening areas of Kuwait are part of KFH’s efforts to enhance awareness of the importance of preserving and protecting the environment.

It also stems from the bank’s social responsibility and within the ‘KFH is Green’ initiative. General Director of PAAAFR Sheikh Mohammad Al-Yousef praised the effective role of KFH and its initiative in supporting and participating in the ‘Kuwait Afforestation’ campaign. The strategic partnerships that KFH signs with government bodies reflect the vital role that the private sector in serving the community, and the great importance KFH attaches to environmental issues.

KFH has previously supported and participated in many activities related to the environment in cooperation with several other parties, and organized beach cleaning campaigns with the aim of deepening environmental culture and creating a state of awareness of the importance of maintaining a clean environment. The bank has also participated in efforts to encourage community members to green the environment and preserve it from pollution.

It is worth mentioning that the campaign of afforestation and greening areas of Kuwait is divided into two main areas. An external area includes planting trees and covering the borders with green belts. The second area, which is internal, includes agriculture and afforestation in the interior areas and the streets of the country.